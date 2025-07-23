More parents support screen time limits for kids, study shows as new Florida law takes effect

The Brief A survey conducted by Yondr found that most parents favor restricting screen time and limiting cellphone usage among kids. A new Florida law includes a ban on cellphones during the entire school day for elementary and middle school students. There's also a pilot program testing full-day bans in some high schools across the state.



New research shows parents across the country overwhelmingly support cutting down on kids' screen time – and the study comes as a new Florida law cracking down on cellphone use in schools is officially in effect.

By the numbers:

According to a survey conducted by Yondr, a company specializing in phone-free solutions for various settings, 95% of parents say their children would benefit from less screen time.

Additionally, 84% believe phones are causing real problems in schools, especially when it comes to distraction, anxiety, and even loneliness.

The survey also showed 56% of parents support either a "bell-to-bell" phone-free policy or a full ban on cellphones in schools.

Dig deeper:

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1105, a broad education bill that took effect July 1, which includes a ban on cellphones during the entire school day for elementary and middle school students.

There's also a pilot program testing full-day bans in some high schools across the state.

As lawmakers debated the measure in Tallahassee earlier this year, supporters said it's about reducing distractions and helping students stay focused.

The other side:

Critics, however, argued that students need to be able to quickly get in touch with their families in case of an emergency.

What's next:

School districts are working to figure out how to enforce the new rules this coming school year – whether that means locking phones away, collecting them in cubbies, or creating new policies around technology usage in class.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.