More than 500 killed or wounded during road rage incidents on US highways, new analysis reports

If you drive, you likely see it almost every day. Aggressive, often angry drivers cutting you off, tailgating, and making obscene gestures if you do not get out of the way fast enough.

Turns out, 2021 was one of the deadliest year's on record for road rage shootings. More than 500 people were killed or wounded when things went too far on our nation's highways. More than two dozen of those incidents happened right here in Florida.

"Such a kind, beautiful person is just gone," said Kaitlin Benson last year.

Back in September, Benson was driving with her boyfriend, Shane Boyd, in St. Petersburg when their car was almost hit by someone backing out of a parking spot. Bullets ended that argument, and the 26-year-old’s life.

"Stolen from me, stolen from his family," Benson said.

In 2021, someone was shot at and either injured or killed at least once a day on roadways. Everytown For Gun Safety said last year was the worst on record for road rage shootings across the country. The non-profit released a new analysis Monday using data from the Gun Violence Archive.

"When you see these numbers going in this direction, it's only becoming more and more likely that a simple mistake on the road, whether it's yours or someone else's could turn deadly," said Melissa Ransdell, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action Tampa Chapter.

The data shows an average of 44 people were shot and killed or hurt in road rage shootings in 2021, double the pre-pandemic average. It is not clear what is causing the rise in violence on the roads.

"You just never really know what's going on in the minds of the driver who's driving next to you," said AAA Spokesman Mark Jenkins.

According to a 2019 AAA study, about eight in 10 drivers admitted to aggressive driving. Those unsafe behaviors mixed with heavy traffic, short tempers, and high stress can escalate and turn deadly.

"If you are in a situation where you encounter an aggressive driver, just stay as calm as possible. Avoid eye contact; don't respond to aggression with aggression. And if you do feel threatened, call 9-1-1," Jenkins said.

During the pandemic, there was also a record increase in gun sales. That easy access to firearms means a meltdown behind the wheel can be even more dangerous.

"We need our lawmakers really to look at this and say, what can we do to decrease the gun violence that's going on," said Ransdell.