Morning chair-based exercises helping seniors at Oak Tree Manor

The Brief The day begins with exercises for the 60-some senior residents that live at Oak Tree Manor. For many of the residents, the morning workouts set the tone for the rest of the day. From Monday–Friday, they all gather for a variety of chair-based exercises for around 60 minutes each morning.



"The funnest part is to see their enthusiasm," Oak Tree Manor Activities Director John Poole said. "This is a tenacious generation. It's amazing how hard they actually want to work."

Big picture view:

"We do a lot of arm exercises, windshield wipers, screwing the light bulb, and things like that. That kind of thing can be functional too," Poole said. "When we do reach and stretch, you do different kinds of exercises to help that every day. Changing your clothes, simple things, washing your face, makes it all easier."

Many of the residents say the workouts translate to daily activities.

"One example is putting your shoes on. It's a little hard for some of us. They loosen you out, and then there's a group of us that walk, do walking back and forth in the driveway to keep more exercise going and keep more limber," resident Laura Slovina said.

Residents like San Kay Christianson must move. She has a titanium plate in her back and a rod in her leg. Fellow resident Paul Plumley suffered a stroke a couple of years ago.

What they're saying:

"If I didn't do that, I would be a lot weaker, and I can really feel it when I'm there throughout the day," Plumley said. "I need to exercise. I want to and need to."

"You know, get your brain working, your body moving, positive all the way," resident William Lee Jr. said. "Unbelievable. It's hard to describe in words, you know, because everything together is always better."