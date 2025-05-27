Mother osprey released days after being rescued from hook, fishing line

The Brief Symphony, the female osprey trapped in a fishing line, is now free days after her rescue. The Raptor Center of Tampa Bay says TECO workers helped volunteers rescue the osprey by providing a bucket truck. The organization says Symphony, her mate and their two babies are doing well.



A female osprey named Symphony is free again after TECO workers helped volunteers rescue the bird, which had gotten tangled in a fishing line in Apollo Beach.

The backstory:

According to the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay, the osprey got tangled in one of the six fishing lines a homeowner in Apollo Beach left out more than a week ago.

The same people then cut the line when she got tangled. That's when she flew back to the nest with the hook and line still attached to her.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Raptor Center of Tampa Bay.

TECO workers took quick action, providing a bucket truck to help volunteers retrieve the osprey, then safely remove the fishing line and the hook.

In the days following the rescue, Raptor Center of Tampa Bay President Nancy Murrah told FOX 13 that Symphony has a "very good mate" who took care of their babies while the female osprey recovered.

On Monday night, the Raptor Center shared an update on social media saying Symphony has been freed.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Raptor Center of Tampa Bay.

What they're saying:

The Raptor Center's post read, in part: "She took off, made one squawk at her children and kept on flying and flying and flying. I think she was just so happy to be free again. We thank the people who found her and got her out of the water and TECO for getting her down. We were glad we were able to have a quick turnaround. One of the neighbors reported to us this afternoon that mom, dad and both babies were all in the nest."

The Source: This story was written using information from the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay and previous FOX 13 News reports.

