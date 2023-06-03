Motorcycle driver sustains life-threatening injuries in two-vehicle crash

On Saturday morning, the Largo Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Bluffs Drive and Indian Rocks Rd.

A 2022 Lexus Rx350 was traveling north bound on Indian Rocks Road, north of Bluffs Drive, when it was rear ended by a 2022 Indian Scout motorcycle, according to a police report.

The driver and the passenger of the Lexus did not suffer any major injuries.

Police say, the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious life-threatening injuries.

The motorcycle driver has been taken to a local hospital.

The name of the motorcycle driver has not been released.

Police say that Preliminary investigations indicate that speed and alcohol were a factor for the driver of the motorcycle.