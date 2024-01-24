Motorcyclist crashes into SUV and dies in front of Lakeland apartment complex, deputies investigating

article

A mother was headed home with her two kids when a motorcyclist crashed into their SUV on Tuesday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash that happened around 6:45 p.m.

Investigators say 31-year-old Xinia Spencer was returning home to the Carlton Arms Apartment Complex in south Lakeland with her two children in her Hyundai SUV.

According to deputies, Spencer entered the eastbound turn lane going into the complex as 35-year-old Lawrence Schreiber was headed west on Shepherd Road. Officials say Schreiber was riding his red Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into the SUV.

Based on evidence and witness statements, investigators believe the traffic light for westbound traffic was yellow as Schreiber traveled down Shepherd, and then turned red before Schreiber entered the intersection.

Neither Spencer nor her passengers were injured, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say Schreiber died at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, according to deputies.