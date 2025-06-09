Motorcyclist slams into back of truck towing a trailer in Polk County and dies: FHP

The Brief A 62-year-old man from Lake Worth was killed in a vehicle crash on SR 60 in Polk County on Monday morning. Troopers say the Lake Worth man was operating a motorcycle when he slammed into the back of a truck towing a trailer. The Lake Worth man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.



A Lake Worth man was killed Monday morning when troopers say he crashed into the back of a truck towing a trailer in Polk County.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on SR 60 around 9:45 a.m.

Troopers say when the motorcyclist was just east of US 98, he was passing other traffic in a median safety zone.

At the same time, a 21-year-old Winter Haven man was traveling eastbound on SR 60 in a GMC 2500 truck towing a trailer ahead of the motorcyclist in the outside lane.

When the Winter Haven man moved to the inside lane, troopers say he was overtaken by the motorcyclist, who slammed into the back of his vehicle and got lodged underneath the truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

