Mount Dora man dies after fleeing traffic stop, deputies say

A Mount Dora man died on Saturday after a high-speed chase ended in a fatal crash.

Police say a 41-year-old man was traveling westbound on SR-44, east of Colonade Street when the driver fled an attempted traffic stop.

Citrus Sheriff's Deputies used stop sticks, but the driver crossed the median of CR-491, hit a light post, and crashed his Jeep Cherokee into a concrete wall.

Police say that the Cherokee caught on fire after the crash.