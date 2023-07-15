Mount Dora man dies after fleeing traffic stop, deputies say
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - A Mount Dora man died on Saturday after a high-speed chase ended in a fatal crash.
Police say a 41-year-old man was traveling westbound on SR-44, east of Colonade Street when the driver fled an attempted traffic stop.
Citrus Sheriff's Deputies used stop sticks, but the driver crossed the median of CR-491, hit a light post, and crashed his Jeep Cherokee into a concrete wall.
Police say that the Cherokee caught on fire after the crash.