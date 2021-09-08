Murder victim's mother tearfully confronts young killer at sentencing

On December 30, 2015, prosecutors say, 17-year-old Kaliyah Everett shot and killed 19-year-old Tysaiah Donaldson during a botched robbery in Tampa,

"He pulls out a revolver and begins pointing it at Tysaiah Donaldson, demanding 'Give me all you got,’" stated prosecutor Aaron Hubbard.

It happened in front of Donaldson's girlfriend, Angelice Major, who told the jury about it.

"By the time 911 answered, he already shot him. He was at close range and he shot him," the tearful Major recalled.

In July, a jury convicted of him of second-degree murder. Today in a Tampa courtroom, he would learn his sentence.

But Donaldson's mother, Andrea Pinkett, had something to say first.

"When you took one of my kids, you took my life. That was my life," sobbed Pinkett.

During a sentencing hearing, family members are allowed to give victim impact statements. Pinkett explained how she struggled to pick a few special memories of her only son.

"How can I sit here and write my son's life story on a page? How can I do that?" asked the grieving mother.

Later, Tysaiah's fiancée, who witnessed the shooting, had haunting questions aimed squarely at Everett.

"You pointed the gun at me. Why didn't you kill me? Why not me too, you know? Will it happen to me? Will he get out and want revenge?" asked Major.

Those questions for Everett will likely go unanswered. After the testimony, the judge sentenced him to 37 years in prison, followed by three years of probation.

Everett stood stoned-faced during most of his sentencing, only shouting out to his family, "I love y’all" as he was escorted out the courtroom.