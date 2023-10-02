Convicted killer eluded execution but dies in prison more than 42 years after murders: Deputies

article

A killer convicted in 1981 of three counts of first-degree murder died in prison on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

74-year-old Paul B. Johnson died more than 42-years after the murders of Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Theron Burnham, Ray Beasley, and William Evans. Johnson was receiving ongoing medical treatment at a hospital while in the custody of the Union County Correctional Institution, according to deputies.

Officials say Johnson's violent actions began just after midnight on Jan. 9, 1981.

Deputy Theron Burnham was murdered by Johnson, according to the sheriff's office. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say Johnson’s first victim was cab driver William Evans. According to the sheriff's office, Evans was robbed and fatally shot. His car was also set on fire.

Deputies say that Johnson then got a ride with Ray Beasley and Amy Reid but shot and killed Beasley. Reid went to find help, according to officials.

According to authorities, Deputy Theron Burnham responded to the sene and was fatally shot by Johnson with Burnham's gun, which was never recovered.

"Three innocent people were violently and viciously murdered that night in 1981 during an all-night meth-induced crime spree, and I personally lost a good friend in Deputy Theron Burnham. Johnson was captured by SWAT during a manhunt, and I had the pleasure of being one of two deputies to take him to jail," said Sheriff Grady Judd in a statement. "I am glad he hasn’t enjoyed a day of freedom since then, but the truth is, he should have been executed by the State a long time ago. Ultimately though, there is one final judgment he has to face—and based on the kind of person he was, I doubt that goes well for him."

In addition to the murder convictions, Johnson was convicted of robbery (two counts), kidnapping, arson, and attempted first-degree murder (two counts), according to deputies.

After Johnson's conviction in September 1981, deputies say he was sentenced to death for the three murders. Johnson managed to elude execution due to appeals and changes in sentencing guidelines right up until he died in prison, according to officials.