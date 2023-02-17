National sporting events, spring training bring visitors from across the country to Pinellas County

We live in paradise and this time of year we’re starting to share it with a lot more visitors.

This weekend, Pinellas County is hosting a couple of national sporting events, and that’s in addition to spring training. The TaxAct Clearwater Invitational NCAA softball tournament is expected to draw close to 20,000 people to the area alone, Caleb Peterson, Senior Business Development Manager for the Sports and Events Department at Visit St. Pete Clearwater, said.

"It’s beautiful weather down here, where other parts of the country maybe they can’t quite get outside and play yet, so it’s a great opportunity for them and their fans to come down to a beautiful destination and get a good weekend of softball in," Peterson said.

He said softball Olympian turned ESPN analyst and local Michele Smith also helped get the tournament to Clearwater four years ago. Sixteen college teams compete in the tournament.

"We approached some big-time college programs. They were all in. They liked the idea of growing the game and getting it on ESPN… it was going to be good for the sport, good for recruiting and good for the school, so a lot of different things came together, and we made it happen," Peterson said.

Last year, Peterson said the event made more than $5 million for the local economy in direct spending, and contributed $426,000 in tax revenue for Pinellas County.

"Sports is a big economic driver for the area," Peterson said. "These people are coming and staying in hotels. They’re eating at our restaurants. They’re shopping in our stores, so it’s great for the destination, and it’s just another opportunity for people to engage with what we have here in the destination. The weather, the beaches, they speak for themselves. This is just one more draw that they can come and experience all the wonderful things we have to offer here."

Competitors with the Helly Hansen Sailing Regatta are also experiencing what the area has to offer this weekend. It’s the event’s 33rd year in St. Pete.

"This is the largest participant regatta where people come from all across the country obviously because Chicago this time of year isn’t the most beautiful place, and we can’t sail when the lake is frozen, so we have people who come from all across the country," Sarah Renz, the director for Sailing World, said.

Renz said this year is the regatta’s largest, with 275 teams and more than 1,000 sailors from across the country. Seventy-five percent are from out of town, she said.

"It’s just really a wonderful place," she said talking about St. Pete.

Saturday morning between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., people can watch the boats leave for the day. Renz said the best spot to watch is on the St. Pete Pier.

Peterson said come February, tourism kicks into high gear.

"I was talking with some business owners, and they were telling me it's like a flip of a switch," he said. " It goes from kind of the normal business and then all of a sudden, they're just flooded with tourists from all across the country that com down here."

Peterson said spring training speaks for itself when it comes to its impact. The Phillies and the Blue Jays train in Pinellas County and the Rays will too this year, because their facility in South Florida was damaged by Hurricane Ian. He said this year is the first full preseason schedule since the pandemic in Florida starting next week.

For perspective, he said 200,000 fans came to the area in 2019. This year, they expect that number to be even higher.