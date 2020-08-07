Nearly 11,000 Florida inmates hit by COVID-19

With a major increase in infections reported Friday, nearly 11,000 state prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 63 have died, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

An additional 1,154 inmates had tested positive in numbers released Friday, bringing the overall total to 10,975.

The number of inmates who had died from the virus increased from 60 on Thursday to 63 on Friday.

Prisons hit hardest by the virus are:

Columbia Correctional Institution, which has had 1,317 inmate cases

Lowell Correctional Institution, which has had 909 inmate cases

Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, which has had 793 inmate cases

Graceville Correctional Facility, which has had 656 inmate cases

Taylor Correctional Institution, which has had 561 inmate cases

Also, 1,946 corrections workers had tested positive as of mid-day Friday, up from 1,911 on Thursday.