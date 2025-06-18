Nearly 3 pounds of meth recovered, 2 women arrested in Crystal River bust: CCSO

The Brief Nearly three pounds of meth were recovered, and two women were arrested after a bust at a Crystal River motorhome. When deputies arrived, the two people inside, Valerie Daniels and Traci Daniels, were taken into custody for trafficking meth. Valerie has 21 felony convictions and 11 misdemeanor convictions. Traci has 11 felony convictions and 20 misdemeanor convictions.



Nearly three pounds of meth was recovered after two women were arrested at a motorhome in Crystal River, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say the investigation began several weeks ago when they suspected methamphetamine was being sold at 130 S Suncoast Blvd.

After finding about 116 grams of meth during a traffic stop, investigators were able to track the vehicle back to the Crystal River motorhome.

When deputies arrived with the search warrant, the two people inside, Valerie Daniels and Traci Daniels, were taken into custody.

Sheriff David Vincent praised the work of his team to get drugs off the streets.

What they're saying:

"This operation shows how committed we are at CCSO to getting drugs off our streets and keeping our community safe. Each team member is dedicated to this mission because we know that drug-related crime impacts not just those involved, but also their families and neighborhoods," said Vincent. "Everyone in our community deserves to feel secure, and that's why we're focused on making real changes. By working together across different units, we really live by the idea of One Community, One Goal.' This teamwork boosts our efforts and helps us stay united in tackling drug trafficking. By pooling our resources and expertise, we can address this issue head-on and create a safer environment for all."

Along with the 1,234.7 grams of meth in a bedroom closet, deputies also found several firearms, including a Taurus 9mm handgun, a Smith & Wesson .38 special, a Ruger .22 revolver, and a Hi-Point 9mm handgun.

Investigators say they believe the guns were stolen out of Marion County.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Both women cannot own firearms due to prior felony convictions.

Valerie has 21 felony convictions and 11 misdemeanor convictions. Traci has 11 felony convictions and 20 misdemeanor convictions.

Charges

One count of trafficking in methamphetamine

One count of leasing/renting/owning a place for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance

Four counts of felon in possession of a firearm

Both women were taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility, and they are being held on no bond.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

