Nearly-completed high school in Riverview is hiring hundreds of teachers; conducting interviews online

article

Sumner High School will be the largest in Hillsborough County's school district and it is slated to open in August. But first, they need teachers.

Dave Brown, the school's principal, says construction-wise, the school is on track to open in August, adding he can't conduct interviews for teachers in-person. Instead, interviews will be completed by video conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're at the hiring process," he told FOX 13. "We are still planning to have 2,200 kids show up on August 10. So, I need to hire teachers."

The top positions needed include teachers for elementary math, science, reading and English.

Sumner High will be located in the Southshore area of Riverview, just off U.S. Highway 301 on Balm Road. It will be the first high school to open in a decade within the county. School officials say they are hopeful it will provide some relief to overcrowded schools in the area. Some were already over capacity.

For information on how to apply, head to TeachInTampa.com.

