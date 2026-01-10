Neighbors push back as century-old Mirasol redevelopment heads to Tampa City Council

The Brief Owners of the historic Mirasol Apartments want to convert the Davis Islands landmark back into a boutique hotel. Some nearby homeowners say the plan would change the island’s residential character. Tampa City Council is set to vote on key land-use changes Thursday.



A long-simmering dispute over the future of the Mirasol Apartments on Davis Islands could come to a head this week. The building’s owners, Frank and Lindsey Carriera, are seeking approval to rezone the nearly century-old property and restore it to its original use as a boutique hotel.

The proposal would convert the current 58 apartments into up to 116 hotel rooms, add as many as 12 condominium units, and expand on-site parking. To move forward, the plan requires Tampa City Council approval of a future land-use change and rezoning from residential to community mixed use.

The backstory:

The Mirasol was built in the 1920s as one of Tampa’s first hotels before being converted into apartments in the 1960s. It has remained residential ever since.

The Carrieras say repeated damage during the 2024 hurricane season left the building severely impacted and made its current use economically unsustainable. They’ve launched a "Save the Mirasol" campaign, saying redevelopment is the best way to preserve the structure as it approaches its 100th anniversary.

What they're saying:

Some residents who live near the Mirasol say the plan threatens the quiet, residential feel of Davis Islands. Neighbors have organized opposition ahead of Thursday’s vote, posting signs urging leaders to "Keep the Mirasol residential."

Homeowners also point to concerns about increased traffic, noise and density. According to the neighbors’ attorney, the proposal would significantly increase building coverage and the number of units on the site. Others worry that changing the land use could increase the property’s value and leave it vulnerable to future redevelopment, since the building is not protected by historic preservation rules.

The other side:

The Carrieras say their goal is preservation, not disruption. They argue that restoring the Mirasol as an upscale boutique hotel would protect the landmark for generations while keeping it in scale with the surrounding community.

What's next:

The Planning Commission reviewed the proposal in August and recommended denying the future land-use change. Tampa City Council will have the final say when the issue comes before them Thursday at 5 p.m. at City Hall.