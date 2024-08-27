Neighbors step up to help St. Pete family, including pregnant mother, after being displaced by fire

A family of four, with another one on the way, is without a roof over their head after a house fire along 10th Avenue in St. Petersburg Tuesday afternoon.

One of the family members is expecting a baby in a week, and now, their neighbors are stepping up to make sure they’re taken care of.

For the neighbors in the St. Pete community, when one person is struggling they step up.

READ: Former St. Petersburg hospital being transformed into affordable housing for seniors

"All the neighbors called up. We are going to help out," Scott Bourne said. "Even the doctor’s office around the corner said they were going to pitch in and help out."

That’s exactly what they are doing now after a fire ripped through a family’s home.

"They’re a Vietnamese family. A mother, son, grandson and wife who is pregnant, due in eight days," Bourne added.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said they were called to the home and were immediately met with smoke and flames. Neighbors said everything was burning and smoke was everywhere. Firefighters worked hard to put out the fire, but it proved to be difficult.

MORE: Volunteers in St. Pete plant sea oats to help preserve sand dunes

"We did have a stubborn fire," SPFR Captain Garth Swingle said. "Propane tanks in the backyard made it difficult."

They got the fire out, but the damage was already done.

"Unfortunately, the house is a total loss and the family is going to be displaced. Family of four with a dog. It’s going to be difficult for them," Swingle explained.

The family won’t go through the recovery alone. The community is coming together to get them back on their feet, especially with a new little one on the way.

"The neighborhood is really tight. Neighbors are really cool, so we are going to support each other," Bourne explained. "Going to get something together for them and get a bunch of baby stuff for the baby to help these guys out. It could happen to any one of us."

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire. Neighbors said the fire may have started in the dryer, but firefighters are investigating.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: