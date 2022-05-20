‘Never leave any stone unturned’: Family, volunteers continue searching for missing Pasco woman

The family of a missing Pasco County woman, who deputies believe to be dead, continues to search for answers in her disappearance.

On Friday, Alyssa Ciccarelli’s stepfather, Larry Fox, along with an anonymous volunteer known as the ‘Pasco Warrior’, looked for clues in a wooded area just outside a New Port Richey convenience store.

Deputies say Ciccarelli was last seen on surveillance video inside the Embassy Food and Gas near the intersection of US 19 and Embassy Boulevard in Port Richey on April 17.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scott Quinn in connection with Ciccarelli’s disappearance.

Quinn told investigators he did fentanyl with Ciccarelli in the woods near Cherry Creek Lane and she passed out. Investigators say Quinn told them he stole some of her belongings and left the area. He said he returned to the woods the next day and found Ciccarelli dead.

Rather than call authorities, Quinn told investigators that he tossed her body in a dumpster. Her remains have never been found.

"It is devastating. We don’t know where she’s at," Fox stated.

Fox drove down from Vermont to keep the search alive.

"I’m doing everything I can to help find Alyssa," he said.

Quinn is currently in jail. Investigators are still trying to determine if he's given them the full story.

He's facing several charges related to the case, including giving false information. He has a history of arrests.

"The most important thing is we never leave any stone unturned," said the volunteer known as the ‘Pasco Warrior’.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2499 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

