New American impressionism exhibit opens at Tampa Museum of Art

The Brief Tampa Museum of Art debuts In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870-1940 , featuring over 100 works from more than 75 artists. The exhibit will be up from August 7 through November 30. Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders get free admission during the first full weekend of each month.



A major new art exhibition is bringing the beauty and history of American Impressionism to downtown Tampa. The Tampa Museum of Art is unveiling In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870-1940, an expansive exhibit made possible by Bank of America’s "Art in our Communities program."

What we know:

The Collection features more than 100 works by over 75 artists and will be presented from August 7 through November 30.

"These works reflect a country in transition–from coast to coast, and from realism to abstraction," said Dr. Micheal Tomor, the executive director of the Tampa Museum of Art. "We’re proud to bring this exceptional collection to our community."

Dig deeper:

The exhibit shows the journey through 70 transformative years in American art. Through expressive brushstrokes and a variety of vibrant colors, it showcases how artists across the country have developed a distinctly American interpretation of the Impressionist style.

From the Hudson River School to early modernist movements, the collection connects historical art moments with vivid landscapes, portraits, and scenes of everyday life.

The collection is organized by regions, including New England, the Midwest, the Mid-Atlantic and the American West. Some notable names that appear in the exhibit are Childe Hassam, John Sloan and George Inness.

What they're saying:

Bank of America Tampa Bay president Micheal Esposito said, "Programs like this help make art more accessible to the public and support museums in their efforts to educate, engage, and inspire."

What you can do:

Visitors are able to view this exhibit during normal museum hours, and Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders can receive free admission the first weekend of each month as part of the Museums on Us program.

To learn more or plan your visit, you can log onto the museum's website.