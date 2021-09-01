New College: Unknown man entered dorm, inappropriately touched student

article

There have been more officers around the residence halls at New College of Florida after an incident occurred last week where a student was inappropriately touched.

College officials told FOX 13 they received a report from a student on August 25 around 4 a.m.

"An individual had unlawfully entered their room and touched them without their consent," said Ann Comer-Woods, the director of communications at New College. "The man fled."

It’s unclear if the door was unlocked or if the suspect broke in through a sliding glass door.

Police described the suspect as a white man who is 5’6 tall with brown hair. He may be in his mid-20s and was wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

"In light of this recent incident the campus police have increased their visibility around the residence halls," Comer-Woods said. "We have a fairly small residential campus; they are intensifying their presence in that area."

School officials are asking students to lock their doors. Those with sliding glass doors could receive additional safety locks from the housing office.

"New College is very committed to the safety of our students and is doing everything to ensure are students are safe," Comer-Woods said. "We take this incident very seriously."

