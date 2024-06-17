New documents reveal more after human remains found burned in search for missing Pasco family

Court documents obtained Monday are connecting the dots between a missing family of four in Hudson, human remains found in a fire pit and a man arrested for homicide.

Pasco County detectives have been searching for Rain Mancini, 26; Phillip Zilliot II, 25; and their children, Karma Zilliot, 6, and Phillip Zilliot III, 5, who haven't been seen since last Wednesday.

According to Rory Atwood's arrest affidavit, the family had been living with Atwood at a home on Nottingham Trail in Hudson. Mancini's parents told FOX 13 they'd been staying there for about a month.

The report indicates Atwood told detectives there was a fight, a struggle for a gun and that he shot the two adults while defending himself. Deputies noted in the report, however, they didn't see any injuries to Atwood that would correspond to his story.

"What the hell happened? What brings a monster to do something like this?" said Danny Cade, Mancini's father.

Pictured: Rory Atwood.

Although it doesn't appear Atwood admitted to killing the kids, detectives said he told them he burned all four bodies in a fire pit outside the home.

"[Rain] was my everything. She was my friend. She was my smile. She was my baby girl," said Stefanie Mancini, Rain's mother.

"What did my grandchildren do to him that was so bad? They were only babies," Stefanie continued.

"How could you do any kind of harm to them? How could you do that? You have to be totally, totally a monster that had no regard for life whatsoever," added Cade.

According to the affidavit, detectives found human remains in the fire pit. Atwood is currently charged with first-degree homicide, while investigators wait for the remains to be identified.

Mancini's family launched an online fundraiser as they await answers.

