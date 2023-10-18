New evidence reveals how police identified driver in Plant City hit-and-run

Police arrested Miguel Rodriguez Jr, a former law enforcement officer, for a hit-and-run crash that happened on Labor Day weekend.

A man in Plant City riding his bike never made it home after he was killed during the violent crash.

Now new evidence in the case revealed how police were able to track down Rodriguez and put him behind the wheel that night.

Miguel Rodriguez Jr. was arrested after hitting and killing and man on a bicycle.

Court documents showed that on the night of Sept. 3, 2023, Rodriguez was driving eastbound on Airport Road in Plant City.

The bicyclist was westbound. They said Rodriguez crossed over lanes crashing into the victim head on.

The impact was so severe, it split the bicycle in three parts. But, instead of stopping to help, Rodriguez kept going.

Investigators said there was plenty of evidence at the crime scene, including a car part with a serial number on it that lead them directly to Rodriguez.

The bicycle broke in three pieces and there was human matter on Rodriguez's car.

Once at his home, police spotted a Jeep on his driveway with significant front end damage. Bjorn Brunvand, a criminal defense attorney in Tampa, who is not connected to this case explained what the evidence shows.

"There appears to be evidence that the accident took place. He apparently acknowledged that the accident took place. There’s human matter on his car and driveway. And it makes it very complicated," explained Brunvand.

Police say Rodriguez admitted to driving the vehicle that night and hitting something, but he didn’t think it was a person. However, documents showed that police went through his cell phone, and they say there’s evidence proving he did know.

Text messages may reveal more evidence.

Brunvand said the facts don’t look good for Rodriguez.

"Knowing he was involved in an accident and failure to further investigate whether you do it at the scene or you do it when you get home, is troubling," said Brunvand.

FOX 13 interviewed long-time neighbor, Jose Ocanas. He confirmed that Rodriguez grew up in Plant City and even served in the military.

The crash happened on Airport Road in Plant City.

He left Florida to work in law-enforcement in the Carolinas and recently came back home after becoming a new father. He vouched for Rodriguez and said if he knew he hit a person he would’ve stopped to help. However, the evidence may show something different.

The Hillsborough State Attorney‘s Office continues to investigate this case. So far, Rodriguez faces one charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving with a suspended license.