Plant City man killed in hit-and-run crash, driver facing decades in prison if convicted

Tragedy hit a Plant City family this holiday weekend.

A loved one, walking along the 4000 block on Airport Rd. after midnight on Sunday morning, was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Personal items belonging to the victim, such as pocket change and cigarettes were found at the crash site.

The man’s identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.

READ: Deadly shooting at Playhouse Gentleman's Club in Tampa, deputies say

Crash debris led Plant City police to arrest 27-year-old Miguel Rodriguez Jr.

A Tampa judge released Rodriguez on a $17,000 bond.

Investigators say evidence from the crime scene matched some of the damage on his silver 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police say he admitted to being behind the wheel when the crash occurred.

However, Rodriguez told Fox 13 he didn’t know he had hit someone. If he had, he would’ve stopped to help.

READ: Bicyclist killed after veering into traffic on Waters Avenue: TPD

Longtime neighbor Jose Ocanas says Rodriguez grew up in Plant City and even served in the military.

He says he left Florida to work in law enforcement in the Carolinas and recently returned home, "I can’t say anything bad about him, you know," said Ocanas.

He also said Rodriguez recently got married and has a newborn.

Ocanas vouched for his character, "he’s caring. He’s not someone that would do that, you know, had he known what he hit, I’m sure he would have stopped," he explained.

Police say Rodriguez was driving with a suspended license from South Carolina and now faces felony charges, including leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving with a suspended license involving death or serious bodily injury.

If convicted of these charges, he could face decades in prison.