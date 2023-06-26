New exhibit at TPA features winning pieces of International Photography Competition

A new photo exhibit is bringing the diverse works of photographers from around the world to the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa International Airport is hosting the winning pieces of this year’s International Photography Competition put on by the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts.

This year, the contest saw 2,349 photograph submissions from 542 photographers in 57 countries. Just 24 winning photographs were selected and are now on display at TPA.

You can find the free exhibit on the second floor of the main terminal through mid-August.