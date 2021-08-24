New flood insurance maps take effect in Pinellas County

Flood zone maps are changing in Pinellas County, and that means insurance rates may be changing too.

Earlier this year, FEMA updates its flood insurance rate map for coastal areas of Pinellas County, and the new map takes effect Tuesday. It shows a homeowner's flood zone and base flood elevation.

It's important because it could impact homeowners' existing flood insurance policies and premiums. The new map replaces the 2009 map and takes into account how properties are built.

Officials said it largely comes down to changes to high-risk flood zones. In Pinellas County, about 3% of homes will be downgraded from a high-risk zone. About 1% will jump to a higher risk.

The new map takes several factors into consideration, including how properties in certain neighborhoods are built.

You can see where your home falls by heading to floodmaps.pinellascounty.org.

Officials point out the map specifically shows flood zone, base flood elevation, or both. It does not show county flood plains and storm surge evacuation zones.