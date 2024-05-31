New law cracks down on senior scams in Florida

A recently signed bill is adding an extra layer of protection for seniors and their money, allowing banks to delay the withdrawal of large sums of money if bank employees believe they are being scammed or targeted,

Florida seniors lost $294 million collectively in 2023 this way, whether it be on social media, a phone call, at your door, or someone you may know. But, Florida leaders pushed this bill to target these criminals right from the bank.

"The investment fraud and sometimes the technology can start in many ways. Through social media, through that random text message we've all received from somebody we don't know" said Mary Gleason, the supervisory special agent to the FBI.

The law allows banks to hold off on distributing money if employees think seniors or vulnerable adults are getting financially exploited. It will require banks to notify anyone on an account, including "trusted contact," and will be given legal immunity if they delay a payment in "good faith."

The sponsor of the bill said it’s long overdue.

"It would alert a banker or teller to ask questions or to freeze the account for up to 15 days," said Florida Senator Darryl Rouson. "Contact important persons listed on the account. I'll contact law enforcement to give them a chance to investigate, to make sure that what's going on is legitimate."

A Sun City Center resident and host of the "Connecting with Kim" show brought the issue to senators this year.

"It only takes 30 seconds or less to set the bait and start reeling them in, and this is an under-reported crime… only 20% are reported, because it's very embarrassing and very hard to get out," said Kim Droege. "These are your aunts, your mom, your grandmother, favorite teacher… its regular people who have worked their lifetime saved, and now they are retiring and trying to enjoy their retirement."

The FBI reported that 2023 was the highest year on record in terms of the numbers of complaints of elder fraud and just how much money victims lost.

Law enforcement officials said the biggest tip is to hang up the phone. If something sounds fishy like a lottery or cruise ticket, it’s most likely too good to be true. This new law goes into effect in January.

