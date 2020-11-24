Expand / Collapse search

New Mexico home transforms into Christmas wonderland with 'thousand' of lights

By Angelina Fay
Albuquerque, New Mexico, resident Jared Trujillo transformed his home into a twinkling winter wonderland.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A home in New Mexico is shining bright this holiday season.

Albuquerque resident Jared Trujillo turned his home into a twinkling winter wonderland with what he estimated was thousands of Christmas lights in an effort to spread holiday cheer after a difficult year.

Footage shows Trujillo’s finished display, complete with a mailbox for letters to Santa, glowing snowmen, and large inflatable figures.

The decorating project took him 18 hours in total, Trujillo said.

Trujillo told Storyful that he usually decorates his house toward the end of November, but that given the “bummer” of the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to bring the holiday cheer a little earlier.

“With all the difficulties going on in this world, hopefully the lights bring cheer,” Trujillo wrote on Instagram. “This year I don’t think there is a ‘too early’ for lights.”