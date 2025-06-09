New phone scam targets family members of Pinellas County Jail inmates: PCSO

The Brief A new phone scam is targeting family members of Pinellas County Jail inmates, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect will tell them that their family member in jail will be released if a payment is made via Cash App or by depositing funds into a cryptocurrency ATM. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says this type of transaction would never happen.



Family members of Pinellas County Jail inmates have been the target of recent phone scams, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say that the suspect will call and identify himself as "Sergeant Matthews" or "Sergeant Rudolph."

He will then tell them that their family member in jail will be released if a payment is made via Cash App or by depositing funds into a cryptocurrency ATM.

Investigators say that other victims have been directed to the Sheriff's Office Administration Building on Ulmerton Road or to the Criminal Justice Center on 49th Avenue North in order to legitimize the scheme.

Once en route, plans will abruptly change and the suspect will redirect the victim to a new location.

READ: Florida man accused of dealing drugs, promoting dogfighting kept 9-foot alligator on property: JSO

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says this type of transaction would never happen.

What they're saying:

PCSO said they wouldn't call citizens requesting money over the telephone and would never ask for banking information to wire money. Authorities urged citizens not to give personal information or account information over the phone and call PCSO to report suspicious activity.

What you can do:

If you know more information about this scam or someone who has been a victim, investigators are asking you to call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at (727) 582-6200.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: