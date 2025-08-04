New Polk County facility houses supplies for growing special needs shelter program

The Brief The 8,000-square-foot warehouse houses hundreds of pallets of supplies. During a big storm, Polk County Emergency Management opens its three shelters. Now officials can keep track of all the inventory in a single place.



With a growing population, it is essential for Polk County to have all its supplies and equipment prepared for natural disasters, particularly to support the most vulnerable residents.

In a new 8,000-square-foot warehouse located behind Polk County's Emergency Operations Center on Jim Keene Blvd., hundreds of pallets of supplies are stored for their special needs shelters.

"Cots, wheelchairs, gloves, gowns, and those kinds of things," said Paul Womble, Director of Emergency Management.

During major storms, Polk County Emergency Management opens its three shelters in Lakeland, Haines City, and Bartow.

Currently, there are approximately 2,000 people registered in the special needs program, but with the county's rapid growth, this number is expected to increase.

"We know there are many people in Polk County who live alone in mobile homes and have specific needs," said Womble. "That's the purpose of the program."

Timeline:

It took ten months to construct the warehouse.

Previously, the supplies were stored in two school board warehouses, but now officials can manage all the inventory in a single location.

What they're saying:

"Now that we know how many pallets we have, they can be efficiently dispersed," said Womble. "We can determine the timeline, the number of trucks needed, and ultimately serve our residents better, which is our goal."

The $1.5 million warehouse was funded through legislative support and a county investment.

What you can do:

To register for a special needs shelter and/or transportation, visit the Florida Special Needs Registry.

You can call your home healthcare provider or durable medical equipment provider. Or you can call the Polk County Emergency Management Special Needs Program at (863) 298-7027 .

