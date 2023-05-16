Expand / Collapse search

New rock climbing gym now open in Tampa

Tampa
Central Rock Gym is the first of its kind in the Sunshine State and offers a variety of climbs and fitness classes. It is now open in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. - A new indoor rock climbing gym in Tampa has opened its doors.

The New England-based franchise, Central Rock Gym, recently opened its first Florida location in south Tampa and offers a variety of climbs for all levels, including bouldering and auto belay.

Their climbing progression program allows new and experienced climbers to hone their technique while gaining new skills.

The facility also has a separate area where people can use fitness equipment or participate in classes such as yoga.

Central Rock Gym is located at 4479 W Gandy Blvd B, Tampa, FL 33611.
 