New task force takes aim at gangs after major uptick in drive-by shootings in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is joining forces with a dozen law enforcement agencies to crack down on gangs.

The announcement was made Wednesday at a news conference where federal officials said four suspects had been arrested in connection to a recent drive-by shooting that injured 11 people in Lakeland. Of the 11 hurt, two had critical injuries.

Investigators are continuing to investigate the shooting and are searching for two others that still need to be interviewed.

The new task force includes every police department in Polk County as well as the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the FBI and others.

"If this doesn’t send a message to the criminals, those of you who want to do drive-by shootings, that enjoy drive-by shootings, that are thinking about drive-by shootings, we are coming to get you," said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd.

Investigators said there has been a major uptick in drive-by shootings in Polk County. In 2017, there were two reports of drive-by shootings, but just last year, there were 59 total. Detectives do say gangs are responsible for many of the shootings.

Sheriff Judd recalled another recent drive-by shooting in the Lake Wales area during the news conference that left three young girls injured.

Two, one 12 years old and the other 15, were shot while they were asleep in a bed. Fifteen minutes later, a 17-year-old girl in a house nearby, who was also sleeping, became a target as well.

"It is important to understand," said Sheriff Judd, "this is kids shooting kids. We’re not going to accept that. We’re not going to allow that."

Pastor Mike Cooper runs the Dream Center in Lakeland, which is a grassroots group trying to keep kids on the right path. He said the task force is a step in the right direction, but its only part of the solution.

"If everybody doesn’t work together on this thing, it is not going to work. It is not going to work. It won’t work," Cooper said.

He said it takes a village, and that includes members of the community reporting gang activity to law enforcement.