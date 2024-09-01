NHC tracking three tropical waves, one bringing heavy rain to Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center is watching three disturbances in the tropics, including one that could soon develop and another that's bringing heavy rain to the Gulf Coast.

According to the NHC, one area just off the U.S. coast is bringing heavy rain to parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. There's only a 20 percent chance, however, for development in the next seven days.

FOX 13 meteorologist Valerie Mills says another wave headed toward the Caribbean Sea has a greater chance of development at 40 percent in the next week. It will likely cross the Leeward Islands on Monday.

"This is a zone where conditions are going to be very favorable for additional strengthening," Mills said, adding it's still too soon to determine potential impacts.

The next storm that gets a name will be called Francine.

September is typically the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, accounting for about one-third of all named storms since 1950.

