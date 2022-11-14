No arrests after man dragged by hit-and-run driver on Orient Road

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a driver they say hit and dragged a man on Orient Road before speeding off, leaving the man for dead.

According to investigators, a man was walking in the middle of Orient Road, just south of Zemis Drive, shortly after midnight Saturday when he was hit by a car that was traveling southbound. The impact knocked the pedestrian into the northbound lanes of traffic.

Deputies said the driver of that car and several other witnesses pulled over to help the victim. While those people were helping the pedestrian, the driver of a silver SUV drove around stopped traffic in the northbound lanes, and hit the victim again, dragging him a short distance.

Deputies believe the suspect’s vehicle is possibly an early 2000s silver Ford Explorer or Mercury Mountaineer. Photo is courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, the driver of the SUV continued southbound and turned west on Hillsborough Avenue.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The sheriff's office released a security cameras image nearby and asked for the public's help tracking down the driver.

"We just want to encourage people to take a good look at that vehicle," said Jessica Lang, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. "If you recognize it, please come forward. If you were driving that vehicle, please come forward. Our detectives are looking to get to the bottom of this and help bring closure to this very unfortunate situation."

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 813-247-8200.