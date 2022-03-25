No deputies injured in Citrus County officer-involved shooting, sheriff says

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says no deputies were injured during an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

Few details have been released, but Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast tweeted that there is heavy law enforcement presence in the area of the Mini-Farms neighborhood in Dunnellon. The tweet went on to say that there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.