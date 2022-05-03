No foul play suspected after child gets stuck in St. Pete elevator

article

A child remains in critical condition after he got stuck in an elevator at a St. Petersburg home, first responders say.

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Pete firefighters said received reports of the child stuck in an elevator in the 800 block of Brightwaters Boulevard NE.

Crews said they found the child stuck between floors in an elevator shaft at the home. No further description was provided.

Part of the ceiling was taken apart to remove the child, according to St. Pete Fire Rescue. As of Tuesday morning, officials said the situation appeared to be accidental, and no foul play is involved.

First responders rushed the child to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Tuesday morning. The fire department said the cause of the incident is still under investigation and police detectives are still "reviewing the case to cover all bases."