North Port police investigating possible child abduction
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The North Port Police Department is investigating a possible abduction after several juveniles said they witnessed the potential kidnapping of a young girl.
According to police, the juveniles said they saw a four to seven-year-old Hispanic girl get into a white van with an older Hispanic male in the area of 102 Ohana Way.
They told police that the child had long black hair and was wearing a peach-colored shirt and dark bicycle shorts. They said the male driver was in his 30s and was wearing a white shirt and dark pants.
Police say they searched the area, but have not found any evidence to support the claim and have not received any reports of a missing child.
The youth reported the incident around 9 p.m. Saturday and, according to the North Port Police Department, a white van was seen in the area. However, police say it may have been a misunderstanding.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Port Police at 941-429-7300.
