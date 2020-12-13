North Port police investigating possible child abduction

The North Port Police Department is investigating a possible abduction after several juveniles said they witnessed the potential kidnapping of a young girl.

According to police, the juveniles said they saw a four to seven-year-old Hispanic girl get into a white van with an older Hispanic male in the area of 102 Ohana Way.

They told police that the child had long black hair and was wearing a peach-colored shirt and dark bicycle shorts. They said the male driver was in his 30s and was wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

Police say they searched the area, but have not found any evidence to support the claim and have not received any reports of a missing child.

The youth reported the incident around 9 p.m. Saturday and, according to the North Port Police Department, a white van was seen in the area. However, police say it may have been a misunderstanding.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Port Police at 941-429-7300.

