North Port residents still left with debris piles, tarped roofs ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Streets in North Port are still lined with debris piles waiting to be picked up as residents prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. The city also said it's time to make sure tarps are secure with many also still waiting for roof repairs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Kevin Sacks, a Vietnam veteran, worked to complete minor projects around his home.

"Compared to this Vietnam this was the most frightening the thing I've ever been through in my whole life," said Sacks.

Whipping winds damaged his roof and water began to leak in when Hurricane Ian moved across Sarasota County.

"The walls were shaking, the water was coming in over the doorway like a waterfall, even though I had the whole house boarded up," Sacks said.

Sacks said he ha about $25,000 worth of damage after the storm passed, but he's thankful he's alive.

Now, Sacks is concerned about the debris lying around as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida.

The City of North Port has collected 1.2 million cubic yards of debris, but many piles remain.

Michael Fear, the city's emergency manager, said residents are asked to keep debris piles low if possible and make sure heavier material is on top. He said it's to prevent insulation, aluminum and other materials from flying around and also clogging drains and waterways.

The city is expecting about 2-4 inches of rain from Nicole.

"We are pretty much prepared, going through all the motions that we all go through just in case because we know this is a possibility," Fear said.

At Holiday Park, loose tarps could become a concern for those with roof damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

"It's not going to be that bad. We survived a hurricane," said Vickie Bennett, a resident who lost a section of her roof.

Bennett said boards are on her roof and have been stapled, nailed, and glued down to keep it intact.

After weathering Hurricane Ian, many remain exhausted and ready to move on. Hurricane season runs through November 30.

A sandbag station is open behind the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, at the end of City Center Boulevard. Bags, sand and shovels will be available, however, residents are encouraged to bring a shovel if available to reduce wait times. There will be a limit of five sandbags per vehicle.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at Shannon Staub Library in North Port is closed today through Friday, Nov. 11, due to projected impacts from the storm. The center will reopen as weather permits.