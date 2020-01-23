Noted USF team to help Hillsborough County expand search for lost cemeteries

Hillsborough County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to partner with USF as they try to determine how many forgotten graves yards might be on county-owned property and how to handle the ones that are re-discovered.

Commissioners listened to a report from Dr. Erin Kimmerle, a forensic anthropologist at USF. Kimmerle said there are at least 45 cemeteries or burial sites that may be destroyed, disturbed or are at-risk.

Kimmerle, however, believes there might be many more than that because that number is just what can be found on the county's written record and does not include ones that were never recorded.

"We've been doing basically background research and trying to get a handle on where the different cemeteries are and what is their status and that's been pretty preliminary up until this point," Kimmerle said. "Now that we're doing it for the county, we can get into it much deeper."

The county commission's decision comes as the search for lost graves continues throughout Tampa. Last year, archeologists located hundreds of forgotten African American graves, many connected to the Zion and Ridgewood cemeteries, that have been the victims of 20th Century development.

County officials believe this is the right time to begin intensify this effort.

"We think that there's an obligation to do this research to identify any properties that we may have that have either lost cemeteries or burial grounds on those," added John Lyons, Hillsborough County's public works administrator.