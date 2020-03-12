Novel coronavirus cases jump in Florida, including 2 in Sarasota County

In a substantial increase, the Florida Department of Health late Thursday reported 15 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.

Five of the new cases were in Broward County, while two were in Palm Beach County and two were in Sarasota County.

Alachua, Volusia, Duval, Clay, Hillsborough and Lee counties each had one new case, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

The virus, known as COVID-19, can particularly affect seniors and people with other medical conditions. Seven of the new cases involved people at least 68 years old, but other cases involved a 20-year-old, a 24-year-old and a 25-year old.

Three of the cases involved people from other states --- New York, Massachusetts and Texas --- who were in Florida.

MORE: Pasco County COVID-19 patient urges kindness as he recovers in isolation

In all, the Department of Health said the state has had 42 cases of Floridians who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis this week declared a state of emergency because of the respiratory disease, which started late last year in China and has spread across the world.

READ: Most coronavirus patients recover, but anxiety and fear still loom

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

Map of all known COVID-19 cases

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map