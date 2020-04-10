Nurse makes Easter baskets for dozens of special needs children in Tampa Bay area

Approximately 80 children will wake up to Easter baskets Sunday morning thanks to a Tampa Bay area volunteer.



“Could you imagine being at home and Easter coming and no Easter basket? That’s one of the greatest joys of being a kid”, Ann Foyt, Executive Director of FRIENDS asked.

Judy Henry is a semi-retired ER nurse. She worked through the AIDS epidemic and wanted to find a way to help with COVID-19.

She decided to make Easter Baskets for disabled children. She didn’t make just a few baskets though. She spent days putting together 80 baskets to donate to the FRIENDS organization.

“The Down Syndrome community is very dear to my heart,” Henry explained. “And the kids right now are suffering because they can’t go outside and they’re scared to get the virus.”

Advertisement

The Easter baskets were delivered to the families just in time to celebrate Easter on Sunday. The "Easter Bunny" left the baskets on the doorstep to make sure everyone is safe.

Foyt said, “Hopefully the kids will enjoy them. I know for some parents, they are unable to get out to go shopping. It’s too scary. Our kids have low immune systems so if someone sneezes at them they will get whatever is going around.”

Both nurses are hoping these baskets have the kids hopping with joy this Easter.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map