Nursing homes begin to receive visitors as restrictions ease

It's reunion time at Lake Morton Plaza in Lakeland, an assisted living facility on South Florida Avenue.

Even wearing a mask, you can see that Cara Bosko is smiling ear to ear. This is the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that she has visited her grandfather. It has been more than a year.

"Just to sit next to him, I got chills," she told FOX 13. "It is the best feeling."

It has been a long and difficult haul for older folks living in assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

Last March, the governor stopped visitation altogether.

"It has been kind of tough because you have been isolated in your room," Andy Bosko said.

Then in September, the governor loosened the rules a little.

Still, it was no walk in the park for visitors to get in.

"It was a really strict protocol for them to have to follow." Said Holly Smith of Lake Morton Plaza.

At Lake Morton, visitors had to wear PPE, including a gown, and schedule a visit, which was limited to half an hour. The meetings were held in a designated spot, which was cleaned immediately after.

Visitors to Lake Morton still have to wear a mask, get their temperature checked, and answer questions about their health.

But now they can come when they want, go where they want, and stay as long as they want. On Tuesday, Cara and her granddad had lunch together and caught up.

Soon, Andy’s whole family will be celebrating his 100th birthday with him.

"I can touch my grandchildren. It’s nice. It is going to be wonderful," he said.