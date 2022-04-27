Officer honored for saving woman's life in deadly Palmetto motorcycle crash

A Bradenton police officer was honored at a Wednesday city council meeting for saving a woman seriously injured in a deadly motorcycle crash in Palmetto.

"It's an honor to present this lifesaving pin to you," said Chief Melanie Bevan. "Wear this proudly and wear it everyday you come to work because you’ve earned it."

Officer Jessica Sirignano receive the lifesaving pin, and the woman she saved, Martha Stroup, was among those in the crowd, surrounded by her children. During the meeting Stroup was seen wiping away tears.

Officer Jessica Sirignano is a year and a half into her career with the Bradenton Police Department. On January 29 while on her way home from work, she came across a crash on US 41. A car hit the Stroup's motorcycle, and Martha and her husband Joe were thrown into the road.

Martha lost part of her leg, and Officer Sirignano used a tourniquet to stop her bleeding and performed CPR to bring her back. But, Joe's injuries were too severe, and the retired law enforcement officer didn't survive the crash.

Though Joe died in the crash, Officer Sirignano said she was glad she was there for Martha.

"When it was all said and done, I didn’t believe what had happened," said Officer Sirignano.

The Bradenton police officer and Martha believe outside forces put her in the right place.

"I think my late friend that I lost in an accident was speaking to me. She put me there to save another person’s life," said Officer Sirignano.

Martha believed it was her husband.

"My husband at that point in time probably knew he wasn’t going to make it. I really believe he sent her," she said.

Now, Martha wears Joe's wedding ring around her neck, and while her heart continues to carry the pain, Officer Sirignano has become an extended part of the Stroup family.

Officer Sirignano did what she always wanted to do when she was a child: Serve and protect.

Advertisement

"I lost my husband. They lost their dad, but we gained a daughter and a sister. That’s what I see her as. As a daughter to me," said Martha.

