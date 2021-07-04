Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Tampa

Tampa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3700 block of Temple Street.

Officers were initially dispatched in reference to a fight where it was reported that one person and a gun.

When officers arrived, they identified a man with a gun who took off running. Police followed on foot and shortly after an officer reported shots fired over the radio.

One suspect was struck and officers began CPR. The suspect was transported to the hospital where the medical condition is unknown at this time.