Officers unable to save suicidal man along Tampa bridge

Police were unable to save a man as he tried to take his own life along a Sulphur Springs bridge this morning.

According to Tampa police, it was just before 11 a.m. when the unnamed man doused himself with something flammable, wrapped a chain around his neck, set himself on fire, and jumped from the bridge near Rowlett Park Drive.

Officers cut the man down and performed CPR as he was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.

A police spokesperson said there were "no other details to share at this time" but they are still investigating.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.