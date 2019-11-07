Ohio mother arrested after 3-month-old baby had blood alcohol level of .359%, police say

article

A mother in Ohio was arrested for child abuse after police said her infant daughter showed a high level of alcohol in her system.

FOX 8 reports the 3-month-old girl was taken to Akron Children's Hospital after she became ill.

According to Springfield Township police, doctors at the hospital determined the infant had a blood alcohol content (B.A.C.) of .359%. The child was treated in the hospital's pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Detectives said 32-year-old Davonna Reed allowed the baby to ingest alcohol.

Reed was arrested and charged with felony child abuse, obstructing justice and probation violation. She is being held at the Summit County Jail.