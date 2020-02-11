Ohio police release video shot aboard school bus that flipped in crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) released dramatic footage on February 10 showing the moment a school bus overturned after a crash in Perry County in December in which eight students were injured.

According to the OHSP, a Northern Local School District bus with 25 students aboard overturned after it struck a 1996 Ford Mustang which had failed to stop at a red light.

Footage from the bus shows students pinned inside as they scream for help and try to free themselves.

According to reports, eight students and the bus driver, 74-year-old Danny Hupp, were transported to Licking Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Twenty-five students were on board at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Mustang, Joseph Thornton, 42, was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash.

The case has been referred to the Perry County Prosecutor for review.