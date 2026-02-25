Old hobbies making a comeback with the younger generations

The Brief Old hobbies are making a comeback with the younger generations as more and more are looking to find more hobbies to do other than scrolling through their phones. Needlepointing is one of them, and it is popular for stress relief, with 69% of stitchers being female. TikTok and Instagram are central to the surge, popularizing new, innovative designers.



A new year means new hobbies and, for the younger generation, it feels like they're getting back into older hobbies.

From crocheting to mahjong to baking, millennials and Gen-Z are bringing back all sorts of trends. One of the biggest trending things on social media is needlepoint.

Brittany Leiser, the owner of Knot the Point Needlewoks on Henderson Blvd. says she’s seen a rise in this hobby, especially this year.

What they're saying:

"They're looking to meet people. We have a great community of stitchers here, and they're looking to actually create something tangible that they can use. Needlepoint is so versatile in what you can do with it after you've stitched. And so we've seen a lot of people just really looking for those," Leiser said.

At first look, needlepoint can look expensive, but the reason being that the majority of canvases that you stitch on are hand-painted.

"If someone has actually painted the canvas before it even gets to you, it is a work of art," Leiser added.

She said a way to save money on canvases is trunk shows at needlepoint stores.

"That’s a great way to look for canvases at a little bit of a saving. So we offer the designer's line for the month, and we offered it 20% off retail. So keep an eye out for trunk shows as you're looking at stores, or you're looking around ours if you're looking to save a little on it, because it can be expensive," Leiser said.

What you can do:

One of the best ways to get started is to get yourself a beginner kit that has everything you need from the canvas, exact colored fibers, scissors and more.

"They come with everything that you need at a price point of $95, so fiber, scissors, needle, needle threader or canvas and an actual self-finishing leather piece so you can actually take your needle point and finish it into something usable when you're done," Leiser said.

Click here for more information about needlepointing at Knot the Point in Tampa.