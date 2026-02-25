Final eBike Rodeo Wednesday tonight: Tampa residents can score up to $3,000 toward new ride

The Brief Tampa’s final eBike Rodeo is Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at Himes Sports Complex. The city is awarding 248 vouchers worth $1,000 to $3,000 toward new eBikes. The application window closes Friday at 5 p.m.



Tampa residents have one more chance Wednesday night to test ride electric bikes and apply for thousands of dollars in discounts before the city’s eBike voucher window closes.

The City of Tampa will hold its final eBike Rodeo from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Himes Sports Complex. The event is part of the 2026 eBike Voucher Program, which awards up to $3,000 off the purchase of a brand-new electric bike.

The application period runs through Friday at 5 p.m., according to the city’s program overview.

The lottery-style program is funded with $500,000 this year and will award a total of 248 vouchers, city officials said in a press release.

That includes:

81 standard vouchers worth $1,000

82 low-income vouchers worth $2,000

85 very low-income vouchers worth $3,000

What they're saying:

Officials say the goal is to give residents a reliable, affordable alternative to driving as traffic increases across the city.

"Somebody can buy an ebike and actually use that as their mode of transportation and take more cars off of the street," Mayor Jane Castor told FOX 13 News in early February.

The program is open to City of Tampa residents who are at least 18 years old and have not previously redeemed a voucher.

It is not a free bike giveaway. Instead, recipients receive an upfront discount that is applied at the time of purchase.

To apply, residents must:

Select a participating bike shop

Obtain a signed purchase quote for a qualifying eBike

Submit proof of identification and residency

Provide proof of income if applying for an income-qualified voucher

Only Class I, Class II and certain adaptive or cargo eBikes qualify. Class III eBikes and conversion kits are not covered.

Vouchers can be redeemed at seven participating local bike shops, including City Bike Tampa, EMOTO Supply Co., Oliver’s Cycle Sports, Outspokin Bicycles, Pedego Tampa, Tampa Bay eBikes and Trek Bicycle Tampa.

Recipients selected through the lottery will have 60 days to redeem their voucher.

What's next:

Applications can be submitted online, in person at Wednesday’s rodeo, or at the city’s Parking Division offices at the Fort Brooke Garage downtown.

The window closes on Friday at 5 p.m.

Click here for more information on how to apply.