Olive Garden serving up bouquets of breadsticks for Valentine's Day

Forget the flowers. This Valentine's Day, Olive Garden is offering those a different way to say “I love you” to that special breadstick-loving someone.

The restaurant chain, which specializes in Italian cuisine, is once again offering bouquets of its fresh breadsticks as part of its Valentine’s Day promotion.

Americans are expected to set a record spending amount this Valentine’s Day according to an annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

The NRF estimates consumers will spend an average of $196.31 on Feb. 14, up 21 percent over last year’s previous record of $161.96. Meanwhile, total spending this Valentine’s Day is expected to exceed $27.4 billion, up 32 percent from last year’s $20.7 billion record.

“Valentine’s Day is a sentimental tradition, but gift-giving can be driven by the economy,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Consumers spent freely during the 2019 winter holidays and they appear ready to do the same in the new year."

The bouquet wrappers are available at restaurant locations starting Feb. 13, while supplies last, as part of the company's Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner. The dinner features a four-course menu starting at $35.

Customers have a choice between six bouquet wrappers including "My love for you is never ending," "Love at first bite" and "We belong together like spaghetti and meatballs."

However, if breadsticks aren't your thing, the company is also offering up some "after dinner" mints which come in a box that has a sweet sentiment or loving poem inside.

Breadstick bouquet wrappers and chocolate mint boxes are also available now for download with instructions on how to create them at home.

