One dead, another critical after bicycle and scooter head-on collision

article

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Friday night crash involving a bicycle and motorized scooter. According to PCSO, the bicyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the scooter operator was last reported with critical injuries. PCSO said neither man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another with critical injuries.

Scooter & Bicycle crash

What we know:

According to PCSO, deputies were dispatched around 11:12 p.m. Friday night to Cherry Road, just north of Paul Brown Road.

When first responders arrived, both men involved in the crash were transported to the hospital.

PCSO said preliminary evidence showed that the bicyclist was traveling north in the southbound lane of Cherry Road, while a 2018 Sanmen Scooter was traveling in a southbound lane when the two collided head-on.

The bicyclist suffered blunt force trauma injuries and died shortly after arriving at the hospital, deputies say.

While the other victim suffered head trauma and lacerations, and was last reported in critical condition.

Neither man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims has not been released, as deputies work to notify next of kin.

PCSO said both the scooter and bicycle were equipped with lighting, but it is unclear if the lights were operable at the time of the crash.