One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Auburndale

article

Polk County deputies said one person was killed following a crash in Auburndale on Monday night.

Deputies responded to the crash around 9 p.m. on K-Ville Avenue, just east of Rowell Street. Through the investigation, detectives said it appears the 26-year-old driver of a Ford Explorer was heading east on K-Ville when he crossed the center line.

As a result, his vehicle struck a gray 2008 Chevrolet Malibu that was heading west. Investigators said the Malibu spun to the north shoulder of the road. The Explorer caught fire and ended up on the south shoulder of the road.

Officials said the driver of the Explorer, an Auburndale man, exited the truck before "collapsing on the ground." He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Deputies identified him as 33-year-old Sean Rhodan of Lakeland.

A third vehicle, a white 2013 Dodge Dart, had minor damage from debris caused by the crash. That driver and her three passengers were uninjured.

Advertisement

Deputies said they are continuing to investigate the events leading up to it.

